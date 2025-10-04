Boosting Air Connectivity: A Key Step for Jammu and Kashmir's Growth

Union Minister Jitendra Singh highlighted the urgent need to enhance air connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir to spur economic development, boost tourism, and integrate the region with the national mainstream. He stressed the importance of providing affordable travel options for local residents and improving regional connectivity.

During a review meeting attended by Civil Aviation Ministry Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha and Airports Authority of India Chairman Vipin Kumar, Singh urged the fast-tracking of necessary approvals and technical work to facilitate this development. He specifically pointed to the potential of Udhampur airport to commence operations with ATR 72-seater aircraft under the UDAAN scheme, allowing significant fare reductions.

Singh also addressed past challenges faced in developing an airstrip in Kishtwar, initiating new feasibility and land assessments to boost the agricultural economy. He promised to personally advocate for land requisitions necessary for expansion projects, including the ongoing Rs 860 crore upgrade of Jammu airport.

