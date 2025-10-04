Left Menu

Boosting Air Connectivity: A Key Step for Jammu and Kashmir's Growth

Union Minister Jitendra Singh emphasized the significance of enhancing air connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir to foster economic growth, tourism, and integration with the national mainstream. He advocated for improving regional connectivity and making flights affordable, particularly benefiting students and professionals. Efforts are underway to upgrade existing airports and explore new sites.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-10-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 04-10-2025 22:12 IST
Boosting Air Connectivity: A Key Step for Jammu and Kashmir's Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Jitendra Singh highlighted the urgent need to enhance air connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir to spur economic development, boost tourism, and integrate the region with the national mainstream. He stressed the importance of providing affordable travel options for local residents and improving regional connectivity.

During a review meeting attended by Civil Aviation Ministry Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha and Airports Authority of India Chairman Vipin Kumar, Singh urged the fast-tracking of necessary approvals and technical work to facilitate this development. He specifically pointed to the potential of Udhampur airport to commence operations with ATR 72-seater aircraft under the UDAAN scheme, allowing significant fare reductions.

Singh also addressed past challenges faced in developing an airstrip in Kishtwar, initiating new feasibility and land assessments to boost the agricultural economy. He promised to personally advocate for land requisitions necessary for expansion projects, including the ongoing Rs 860 crore upgrade of Jammu airport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Ties: Wang Yi's European Tour

Diplomatic Ties: Wang Yi's European Tour

 China
2
Balloon Chaos: Vilnius Airport Reopens After Airspace Scare

Balloon Chaos: Vilnius Airport Reopens After Airspace Scare

 Global
3
Madhya Pradesh Bans Coldrif Cough Syrup Amid Child Deaths Crisis

Madhya Pradesh Bans Coldrif Cough Syrup Amid Child Deaths Crisis

 India
4
Revenge Unfolds: Murder Echoes After 14 Years in Manglora

Revenge Unfolds: Murder Echoes After 14 Years in Manglora

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Energy storage can both stabilize and disrupt fully renewable power markets

Persistent gender stereotypes continue to block women’s path in technology

AI models like ChatGPT found to generate convincing falsehoods while aiding fact-checking

LLMs outperform traditional models in real-time cryptocurrency forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025