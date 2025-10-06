Navi Mumbai Airport to Propel India into Aviation Hub

Navi Mumbai International Airport is poised to become a pivotal aviation hub, with its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the horizon. The airport aims to transform India's connectivity, fostering direct flights to global destinations and expanding passenger capacity exponentially.

The Adani Group, with a 74% stake in the project, highlights the importance of developing necessary infrastructure, airline capacity, and regulatory changes to support this growth. The airport, spread over 1,160 hectares, will see phased development, eventually hosting 90 million passengers per year, impacting the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and beyond.

In addition to passenger services, Navi Mumbai aims to excel as a cargo hub, with the largest MRO facility in the country. The airport's strategic development aligns with India's 'Made in India' initiative, bolstering its position in the global aviation market, alongside enhancing regional economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)