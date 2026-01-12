Navi Mumbai Airport Named After Leader D B Patil: A Catalyst for Economic Growth
The Navi Mumbai International Airport will be named after the people's leader, late D B Patil. Announced by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the airport is set to boost economic growth, foster sectoral developments, and improve infrastructure in the city of Navi Mumbai.
The upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport is set to be named after late leader D B Patil, as confirmed by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. This move highlights the facility's significance in driving regional economic growth.
Speaking at a public meeting in Airoli, amidst the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation election campaign, Fadnavis outlined the airport's role in strengthening the region's economic capabilities. He highlighted its potential to promote sectors like pharmaceuticals, innovation, and food processing, thus giving Navi Mumbai a substantial economic boost.
Infrastructure projects are being initiated to resolve traffic issues, including the construction of a new junction at Kalamboli and the Kharghar-Turbhe tunnel. Additionally, a metro network is being built through CIDCO to improve city connectivity, reflecting Fadnavis's commitment to Navi Mumbai's development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
