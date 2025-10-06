Maharashtra's Mega Transit Plan: Integrating Bullet Train with Thane Metro

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has urged authorities to link the forthcoming bullet train station at Mhatardi with Taloja's metro line and suburban railway stations in Thane and Kopar, as reported by an official on Monday.

According to a statement from Shinde's office, the strategy aims to transform Mhatardi into a pivotal integrated transport hub. Deputy CM's Principal Secretary Naveen Sona alongside senior officials from Maharail and the National High-Speed Rail Corporation held a meeting at the MSRDC office to scrutinize the proposal.

Maharail unveiled a comprehensive conceptual plan showcasing how the new Mhatardi station could be seamlessly connected with existing metro and suburban networks. Shinde emphasized the necessity for the High-Speed Rail Authority to advance this interconnectivity proposal, ensuring it fits with the larger agenda of crafting a synchronized and effective public transport system.

