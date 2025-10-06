Left Menu

Maharashtra's Mega Transit Plan: Integrating Bullet Train with Thane Metro

Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde has instructed ensuring connectivity between Mhatardi's bullet train station and Thane's metro and suburban rail lines. A meeting reviewed plans to make Mhatardi an integrated transport hub, exploring proposal alignment with a comprehensive public transport system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 06-10-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 21:30 IST
Maharashtra's Mega Transit Plan: Integrating Bullet Train with Thane Metro
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has urged authorities to link the forthcoming bullet train station at Mhatardi with Taloja's metro line and suburban railway stations in Thane and Kopar, as reported by an official on Monday.

According to a statement from Shinde's office, the strategy aims to transform Mhatardi into a pivotal integrated transport hub. Deputy CM's Principal Secretary Naveen Sona alongside senior officials from Maharail and the National High-Speed Rail Corporation held a meeting at the MSRDC office to scrutinize the proposal.

Maharail unveiled a comprehensive conceptual plan showcasing how the new Mhatardi station could be seamlessly connected with existing metro and suburban networks. Shinde emphasized the necessity for the High-Speed Rail Authority to advance this interconnectivity proposal, ensuring it fits with the larger agenda of crafting a synchronized and effective public transport system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Glimmer of Hope: Israel-Hamas Talks Begin Amid Tensions

Glimmer of Hope: Israel-Hamas Talks Begin Amid Tensions

 Global
2
Tensions Escalate: Syrian Army Redeployment Sparks Clashes with SDF

Tensions Escalate: Syrian Army Redeployment Sparks Clashes with SDF

 Global
3
Trump Considers Pardon for Maxwell Amidst Political Turmoil

Trump Considers Pardon for Maxwell Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global
4
Legal Battle Unfolds Over Federal Troop Deployment in Chicago

Legal Battle Unfolds Over Federal Troop Deployment in Chicago

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025