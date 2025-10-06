Tier II and III Cities Fuel India's Job Market Boom

In a surprising twist within India's employment landscape, tier II and III cities are at the forefront, driving a substantial 21% surge in hiring compared to last year. The latest report from foundit Insights Tracker reveals these locales are outpacing traditional metro hubs, indicating a significant shift in job market momentum.

Smaller cities such as Jaipur, Lucknow, and Coimbatore are experiencing a hiring boom fueled by the demands of e-commerce warehousing, retail expansion, and festive tourism. This uptrend suggests a more diverse and resilient job market where non-metro regions are leading the charge, providing strategic benefits for employers and expansive opportunities for job seekers.

While metro areas like Delhi NCR and Mumbai show steady growth, the spotlight is on non-metro regions. The hiring landscape reflects a structural shift, postulating tier II and III cities as future talent hubs, backed by strong performances in sectors such as IT, media, and finance.

