Assam Unveils Expanded 'Orunodoi 3.0' Scheme: A New Era for Women's Financial Empowerment

Assam's government announced 'Orunodoi 3.0', the largest financial support program for women in the state, aiding 38 lakh families with Rs 1,250 monthly. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized its impact on poverty reduction, with further expansion plans and additional LPG subsidies for beneficiaries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 07-10-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 18:53 IST
In a significant expansion of its welfare initiatives, the Assam government rolled out 'Orunodoi 3.0', reportedly the largest financial support scheme for women in the state. The program will provide Rs 1,250 to over 38 lakh families each month, aiming to tackle poverty and improve living conditions for women.

Launched by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the enhanced scheme includes an additional Rs 250 subsidy for LPG cylinder purchases. Sarma highlighted the scheme's crucial role in helping families overcome poverty, as reported by leading sources, offering dignity and financial independence.

Sarma also underlined broader welfare measures like free rice, subsidized essentials, and education. He teased a 'special surprise' coming in February and announced efforts to include more beneficiaries, addressing past oversights and responding to public demand.

