Mystery Return: IndiGo Flight from Nagpur to Ahmedabad

An IndiGo flight from Nagpur to Ahmedabad made an unexpected return shortly after takeoff on Tuesday morning. The cause of the return is currently unknown, and a statement from the airline has yet to be released.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 07-10-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 19:28 IST
An IndiGo flight bound for Ahmedabad made an unplanned return to Nagpur shortly after taking off on Tuesday morning. This development was confirmed by a senior airport official.

The specific reasons behind the aircraft's return are currently undisclosed, as officials await a detailed statement from the airline.

Questions remain as passengers and authorities seek clarity on the situation that prompted the flight's return.

(With inputs from agencies.)

