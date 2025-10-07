Mystery Return: IndiGo Flight from Nagpur to Ahmedabad
An IndiGo flight from Nagpur to Ahmedabad made an unexpected return shortly after takeoff on Tuesday morning. The cause of the return is currently unknown, and a statement from the airline has yet to be released.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 07-10-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 19:28 IST
- Country:
- India
An IndiGo flight bound for Ahmedabad made an unplanned return to Nagpur shortly after taking off on Tuesday morning. This development was confirmed by a senior airport official.
The specific reasons behind the aircraft's return are currently undisclosed, as officials await a detailed statement from the airline.
Questions remain as passengers and authorities seek clarity on the situation that prompted the flight's return.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Navi Mumbai International Airport: A Game-Changer for India's Aviation Sector
Nagpur-Ahmedabad IndiGo flight returns to airport soon after take-off: official.
Navi Mumbai Airport Named in Honor of Late D.B. Patil
NODWIN Gaming Announces Exciting Return of PlayStation India Cup 2025
New Airport Set to Transform Beed District: A Boost for Investment