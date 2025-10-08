Government Shutdown Turbulence: Air Traffic Staffing Chaos Disrupts Flights

Travelers faced continued disruptions at several major U.S. airports as air traffic control staffing issues mounted for a second day, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The ongoing partial government shutdown has left critical personnel working without pay, leading to delays in key airports like Nashville and Newark.

Officials at the FAA indicated that staffing issues extended to the Atlanta Air Route Traffic Control Center, potentially limiting incoming flights at facilities such as Chicago O'Hare. With severe weather compounding the challenges, the situation remains tenuous for passengers across the country.

Despite the pressing conditions, approximately 13,000 air traffic controllers and 50,000 TSA officers continue to perform their duties unpaid. The disruptions evoke memories of the 2019 shutdown when absences soared, subsequently affecting airport operations nationwide. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy emphasized safety, citing a rise in sick leaves as staffing is halved in certain regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)