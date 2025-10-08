MG Motor India: Driving Toward Top Spot in Luxury EV Market

In a bid to capture the top position in India's luxury electric vehicle segment by 2026, MG Motor India is leveraging innovation and shifting consumer trends, a senior company executive disclosed on Wednesday.

Having already secured the second spot in the market, the company looks to reach 350 sales per month to attain its goal, aiming to address existing gaps in the Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore range with value-luxury propositions.

Milind Shah, Head of MG Select, highlighted the increasing demand from next-gen buyers for technology-driven, sustainable products as the company expands its portfolio, while Kolkata is emerging as a vital region for growth, according to Group Landmark director Aryaman Thakker.