Left Menu

MG Motor India: Driving Toward Top Spot in Luxury EV Market

MG Motor India targets top position in the luxury EV sector by 2026, focusing on innovation and consumer shifts. Currently the second-largest player, MG aims for 350 units per month sales. The brand addresses market gaps with technology-driven, value-luxury cars tailored for Indian consumers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 08-10-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 17:23 IST
MG Motor India: Driving Toward Top Spot in Luxury EV Market
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to capture the top position in India's luxury electric vehicle segment by 2026, MG Motor India is leveraging innovation and shifting consumer trends, a senior company executive disclosed on Wednesday.

Having already secured the second spot in the market, the company looks to reach 350 sales per month to attain its goal, aiming to address existing gaps in the Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore range with value-luxury propositions.

Milind Shah, Head of MG Select, highlighted the increasing demand from next-gen buyers for technology-driven, sustainable products as the company expands its portfolio, while Kolkata is emerging as a vital region for growth, according to Group Landmark director Aryaman Thakker.

TRENDING

1
Controversy Brews: Ex-FBI Chief Comey Faces Legal Battle Amid Political Tensions

Controversy Brews: Ex-FBI Chief Comey Faces Legal Battle Amid Political Tens...

 Global
2
Starmer and Owen Unite for Grassroots Football in Mumbai

Starmer and Owen Unite for Grassroots Football in Mumbai

 India
3
Rolls-Royce Eyes India as Key Market in Ambitious Expansion Plan

Rolls-Royce Eyes India as Key Market in Ambitious Expansion Plan

 India
4
Bihar Polls: Allies Jostle Over Seat-Sharing Amid High-Stakes Election

Bihar Polls: Allies Jostle Over Seat-Sharing Amid High-Stakes Election

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

Harnessing AI for Financial Stability: IMF and BIS Lead the Supervisory Revolution

Cutting to Stabilize: IMF Finds Spending Control Key to Reducing Debt Uncertainty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025