Ekkaa Electronics Secures Rs 108 Crore for Expansion and IPO Ambitions

Ekkaa Electronics, a prominent domestic player in the consumer electronics manufacturing sector, has announced a significant financial boost, raising Rs 108 crore in Series A equity funding. This financial injection aims to expand manufacturing capabilities and prepare the company for an Initial Public Offering (IPO) targeted for 2027.

The funding round witnessed participation from high-profile investors including Mukul Mahavir Aggarwal, the Varun Daga Family, MAIQ Growth Scheme, and Caprize Aurix. These funds are set to enhance the company's research and development, contributing to its growth and positioning it for public listing.

Founded in 2018, Ekkaa Electronics has rapidly grown to become a leading Original Design Manufacturer (ODM) for LED TVs, boasting over Rs 1,000 crore in business. The company, based in Noida and Sonipat, is also planning to invest in a new facility in Gannaur, Haryana, as part of its mission to support the 'Make in India' campaign and establish a robust export-ready ecosystem.

