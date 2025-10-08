Left Menu

Ekkaa Electronics Secures Rs 108 Crore for Expansion and IPO Ambitions

Noida-based Ekkaa Electronics has raised Rs 108 crore in Series A funding to expand its manufacturing capacity and prepare for an IPO by 2027. Led by marquee investors, the funding will also support R&D and bolster the company's commitment to the 'Make in India' initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 17:59 IST
Ekkaa Electronics Secures Rs 108 Crore for Expansion and IPO Ambitions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Ekkaa Electronics, a prominent domestic player in the consumer electronics manufacturing sector, has announced a significant financial boost, raising Rs 108 crore in Series A equity funding. This financial injection aims to expand manufacturing capabilities and prepare the company for an Initial Public Offering (IPO) targeted for 2027.

The funding round witnessed participation from high-profile investors including Mukul Mahavir Aggarwal, the Varun Daga Family, MAIQ Growth Scheme, and Caprize Aurix. These funds are set to enhance the company's research and development, contributing to its growth and positioning it for public listing.

Founded in 2018, Ekkaa Electronics has rapidly grown to become a leading Original Design Manufacturer (ODM) for LED TVs, boasting over Rs 1,000 crore in business. The company, based in Noida and Sonipat, is also planning to invest in a new facility in Gannaur, Haryana, as part of its mission to support the 'Make in India' campaign and establish a robust export-ready ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bihar Polls: Allies Jostle Over Seat-Sharing Amid High-Stakes Election

Bihar Polls: Allies Jostle Over Seat-Sharing Amid High-Stakes Election

 India
2
Coal India's New Rail Infrastructure Pact: A Boost in Efficient Transportation

Coal India's New Rail Infrastructure Pact: A Boost in Efficient Transportati...

 India
3
Gold Surpasses $4,000: A Safe-Haven Surge Amid Global Uncertainty

Gold Surpasses $4,000: A Safe-Haven Surge Amid Global Uncertainty

 Global
4
Cyber Fraud Ring Unveiled: Gaming Scam Exposed

Cyber Fraud Ring Unveiled: Gaming Scam Exposed

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

Harnessing AI for Financial Stability: IMF and BIS Lead the Supervisory Revolution

Cutting to Stabilize: IMF Finds Spending Control Key to Reducing Debt Uncertainty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025