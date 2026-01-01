Tragic Fall on New Year's Eve in Greater Noida
A 31-year-old man named Vineet died after allegedly falling from the 15th floor of a residential building in Greater Noida during New Year's Eve celebrations. The police are investigating to determine the circumstances of the fall, examining CCTV footage and questioning witnesses.
A 31-year-old man, identified as Vineet, tragically lost his life on New Year's Eve after reportedly falling from the 15th floor of a residential building in Greater Noida, police reported on Thursday.
The incident happened at the Amrapali Golf Homes Kingswood Society in the Bisrakh area. Vineet, originally from Tarwara village in Bihar, was celebrating with friends when the fatal fall occurred. Immediate efforts were made by residents to rush him to a hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.
The police have launched an investigation to determine the details of the fall. CCTV footage is under review, and attendees of the gathering are being questioned to clarify the sequence of events. The victim's family has been informed, and a post-mortem will follow legal protocols.
