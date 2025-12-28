Mystery Shrouds Discovery of Young Woman's Body in Noida

Authorities in central Noida have launched an investigation following the discovery of an unidentified woman's body at a local dumping yard. The woman is believed to be between 22 and 25 years old, and her body was found in a pile of garbage on Saturday, according to police.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Santosh Kumar stated that the woman's identity remains unknown as efforts continue to discover who she is and how she ended up at the site. The grim find occurred within the jurisdiction of Sector 142 police station.

In the wake of the discovery, the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination while investigators work around the clock to solve the mystery. The police assure the public that all necessary legal procedures are being executed in their quest for answers.

(With inputs from agencies.)