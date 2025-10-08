Left Menu

Revolutionizing Digital Governance: NeGD and NeSL's Strategic Collaboration

The National e-Governance Division (NeGD) and National E-Governance Services Limited (NeSL) have signed an MoU to enhance digital document management. This collaboration aims to integrate NeGD's cloud-based platform with NeSL's digital execution system, enhancing document workflows for businesses and government entities, accelerating India's digital governance ambitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 18:00 IST
Officials with the MoUs (Photo/X/@PIB_India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National e-Governance Division (NeGD) and the National E-Governance Services Limited (NeSL), under the guidance of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, have formalized an MoU to streamline digital document management. The agreement was signed during the Global Fintech Fest 2025, with key figures like NeGD Director J L Gupta and NeSL MD and CEO Debajyoti Ray Chaudhuri in attendance.

This strategic partnership will see the integration of NeGD's Entity Locker and NeSL's Digital Document Execution (DDE) platform. Entity Locker, an extension of the DigiLocker initiative, focuses on efficient document handling, while NeSL's DDE is a trailblazing platform for digital contract execution, including secure electronic bank guarantees (e-BGs). This integration, therefore, aims to revolutionize digital workflows, ensuring legally compliant and transparent processes.

Through this collaboration, the digital execution of bank guarantees will shift from a lengthy, paper-based system to a swift, fully digital operation, significantly enhancing business efficiency and the nation's digital governance framework. With an emphasis on data security, this initiative stands as a cornerstone for future tech innovations and alliances in the digital solutions landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

