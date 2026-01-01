Alleged New Year Drone Strike Sparks Tensions in Kherson

The Russian-installed governor of Ukraine's southern Kherson region has accused Ukraine of conducting a deadly drone strike that killed at least 24 people, including a child, during New Year celebrations. The alleged attack targeted a hotel and cafe in the coastal village of Khorly.

The governor, Vladimir Saldo, announced the claims on the Telegram messaging platform. Local pro-Russian news shared images of a heavily damaged building, purportedly the strike's location, showing evidence of a fierce fire and apparent blood stains. Saldo asserted that Ukrainian drones had deliberately targeted civilians, resulting in numerous deaths by fire.

Neither Ukraine's military nor independent sources have confirmed these allegations. Russian emergency services report 29 additional injuries, emphasizing the severe impact on civilians, particularly children. International reactions focus on condemnation of violence amidst the ongoing conflict over the contested region.

