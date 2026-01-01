Left Menu

Honoring Tribal Martyrs: Jharkhand's Tribute to Heroes

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced the formation of a committee to honor the families of Kharswan tribal martyrs. The martyrs lost their lives in the 1948 police firing while opposing Seraikela-Kharswan district's merger into Odisha and demanding a separate Jharkhand state. Soren emphasized the importance of preserving their legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seraikela | Updated: 01-01-2026 14:53 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 14:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand government, under Chief Minister Hemant Soren's leadership, is set to form a committee dedicated to identifying and honoring the families of Kharswan tribal martyrs. The announcement was made during a commemoration event on the anniversary of their sacrifice.

Soren paid tribute to the martyrs who faced police firing in 1948 while protesting the merger of the Seraikela-Kharswan district with Odisha. They were advocating for a separate Jharkhand state to safeguard their resources, including water, forests, and land.

Accompanied by party leaders and officials, Soren reaffirmed the commitment to honor these heroes similarly to the victims of the 1980 Gua firing incident. Plans are in place to develop the "Sahid Sthal" to better preserve and honor the martyrs' memory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

