Left Menu

EU's Bold Move to Revamp Steel Sector: A Step Towards Sustainability

The EU has proposed reducing tariff-free steel import quotas by nearly 50% to support its domestic steel industry. This decision aims to foster sustainable competition, safeguard local steelmakers, and implement changes by early 2026, pending government and parliamentary approval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vienna | Updated: 08-10-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 18:01 IST
EU's Bold Move to Revamp Steel Sector: A Step Towards Sustainability
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Austria

In a strategic move to bolster Europe's steel sector, the European Commission has introduced a plan to slash steel import quotas by nearly half. This proposal, driven by the need to sustain competitive steelmakers within the EU, also doubles the out-of-quota duty to 50%.

Voestalpine CEO Herbert Eibensteiner hailed the plan as a pivotal advancement for the industry. He urged for its swift adoption, emphasizing its potential to secure the European steel industry's future. Eibensteiner highlighted the importance of these measures rolling out by early 2026.

The proposal is currently up for approval by EU governments and the European Parliament, marking a decisive moment for the region's steel production landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bihar Polls: Allies Jostle Over Seat-Sharing Amid High-Stakes Election

Bihar Polls: Allies Jostle Over Seat-Sharing Amid High-Stakes Election

 India
2
Coal India's New Rail Infrastructure Pact: A Boost in Efficient Transportation

Coal India's New Rail Infrastructure Pact: A Boost in Efficient Transportati...

 India
3
Gold Surpasses $4,000: A Safe-Haven Surge Amid Global Uncertainty

Gold Surpasses $4,000: A Safe-Haven Surge Amid Global Uncertainty

 Global
4
Cyber Fraud Ring Unveiled: Gaming Scam Exposed

Cyber Fraud Ring Unveiled: Gaming Scam Exposed

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

Harnessing AI for Financial Stability: IMF and BIS Lead the Supervisory Revolution

Cutting to Stabilize: IMF Finds Spending Control Key to Reducing Debt Uncertainty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025