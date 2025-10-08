EaseMyTrip Lights Up Diwali with 'Travel Utsav Sale'

EaseMyTrip, a leading name in India's travel-tech industry, unveiled its highly anticipated Diwali sale, known as the 'Travel Utsav Sale', running from October 7 to October 14, 2025. This festive extravaganza offers a variety of discounts across the platform's services including flights, hotels, buses, cabs, and holiday packages.

The Travel Utsav Sale promises travelers enticing deals, such as up to INR 7500 off on flights, up to INR 10000 off on hotels, up to INR 500 off on buses and cabs, and holiday packages starting at INR 9,999. Shoppers can access these offers by using the promo code 'EMTUTSAV' via the EaseMyTrip app or website. Special discounts are available for credit card holders from partner banks including BOBCARD, RBL Bank, Yes Bank, AU Small Finance Bank, Punjab National Bank, IDBI Bank, and Axis Bank Credit Card EMI. Additionally, associated brand offers are available from top market names such as EazyDiner, Lifelong, Marks & Spencer, IGP, and others.

The Diwali sale includes collaborations with numerous reputable airlines such as Air India, British Airways, IndiGo, Qatar Airways, and Virgin Atlantic. Renowned hotel brands like Sterling, Club Mahindra, ITC, OYO, and others are also offering reduced rates. EaseMyTrip is showcasing a comprehensive selection of holiday packages across India and international destinations. Vikash Goyal, Chief Strategy Officer of EaseMyTrip, emphasized that the sale embodies the essence of festivals through travel by providing unbeatable deals, reinforcing the company's dedication to delivering invaluable and unforgettable experiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)