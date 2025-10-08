Navi Mumbai International Airport: India's Aviation Marvel Takes Flight

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Navi Mumbai International Airport, emphasizing its potential as a major connectivity hub for Asia and a reflection of a developed India. The airport, built at a cost of Rs 19,650 crore, will commence operations in December and relieve congestion at Mumbai's existing airport.

In his address, Modi highlighted the airport's capacity to transform the Mumbai Metropolitan Region into an aviation powerhouse, supporting Maharashtra's economy by connecting local farmers with international markets. The project is anticipated to create extensive job opportunities and attract significant investments.

India's burgeoning aviation sector is exemplified by the growth from 74 airports in 2014 to over 160 today, demonstrating the government's commitment under Modi to enhance connectivity. Notably, the new airport will feature pioneering transport connections and sustainable infrastructure, reinforcing its status as a state-of-the-art facility.

