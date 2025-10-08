Prestige Estates: Surging Sales Amid Robust Housing Demand
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd reported a 50% increase in sales bookings to Rs 6,017.3 crore during Q2, driven by strong housing demand. With sales volumes up 47% year-on-year, the company achieved record sales of Rs 18,143.7 crore in the first half of the fiscal.
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd announced a significant 50% rise in sales bookings to Rs 6,017.3 crore for the second fiscal quarter, thanks to booming housing demand.
The company's regulatory filing revealed the impressive growth was spurred by robust market demand across various segments and regions.
Chairman Irfan Razack lauded the record performance, highlighting contributions from geographies like Bengaluru, NCR, and Mumbai.
