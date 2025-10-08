Prestige Estates: Surging Sales Amid Robust Housing Demand

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd announced a significant 50% rise in sales bookings to Rs 6,017.3 crore for the second fiscal quarter, thanks to booming housing demand.

The company's regulatory filing revealed the impressive growth was spurred by robust market demand across various segments and regions.

Chairman Irfan Razack lauded the record performance, highlighting contributions from geographies like Bengaluru, NCR, and Mumbai.

