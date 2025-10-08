Left Menu

Gold Breaks $4,000 Barrier Amid Economic Turmoil

Gold exceeded $4,000 an ounce for the first time, driven by geopolitical and economic uncertainty, and anticipated U.S. interest rate cuts. Silver also reached an all-time high, as investors flocked to safe-haven assets. The rally is supported by factors like strong central bank buying and a weakening dollar.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Gold surged past the $4,000 per ounce mark on Wednesday, marking a new high amid increasing geopolitical and economic uncertainties. Investors, driven by fears of potential U.S. interest rate cuts, are retreating to the safe-haven metal. Silver also climbed in value, reaching an all-time high.

Spot gold rose 1.7%, settling at $4,050.24, while U.S. gold futures increased similarly to $4,070.5 per ounce. Silver saw a 3.2% jump, closing at $49.39 per ounce. Both metals continue their upward momentum as investors seek refuge amidst market volatility.

Experts attribute gold's rise to a confluence of market dynamics, including projections of U.S. rate cuts, persistent political and economic challenges, and strong central bank buying. Gold is up 54% year-to-date, outperforming other asset classes like global equities and bitcoin.

