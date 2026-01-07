Wall Street's Rollercoaster: Markets Mixed Amid Economic Uncertainty

Wall Street's main indexes ended on a mixed note on Wednesday, as the S&P 500 and the Dow retreated from their intraday record highs after recent rallies. The Dow Jones fell by 145 points amid investors' cautious assessment of economic indicators released this week.

The Nasdaq, however, saw a modest rise, gaining 53.51 points, driven partly by trade in artificial intelligence stocks. The healthcare sector rose, hitting new highs, supported by a rally in Eli Lilly shares amidst acquisition talks with Ventyx Biosciences.

Geopolitical events influenced trading patterns, with the U.S. exerting pressure on Venezuelan oil and capturing a Russian-flagged tanker. Meanwhile, significant attention focused on potential U.S. acquisition talks involving Greenland, adding to the geopolitical complexities facing the market this week.

(With inputs from agencies.)