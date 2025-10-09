Experts at Africa Resilience Forum Call for Farmer-Centered Food Systems

At the 6th Africa Resilience Forum (ARF), held in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, from 1–3 October, agricultural experts, policymakers, and development leaders made a strong appeal for greater recognition of Africa’s farmers as key agents of economic transformation, peace, and resilience.

Under the overarching theme “Prevention for Better Action: Financing Peace in a Context of Development Cooperation in Transition,” the forum underscored the need to move beyond emergency responses and invest in sustainable agricultural systems that empower local producers rather than treating them as passive recipients of aid.

The message was clear: food security, peace, and development are interdependent, and Africa’s farmers—who produce the majority of the continent’s food—must be placed at the heart of agricultural and resilience policymaking.

“Without Food, There Is No Peace”

Opening a key panel on “Achieving Resilient and Transformative Impact for Large-Scale Food Security in Africa,” Roland Fomundam, CEO of Greenhouse Ventures in Cameroon, stressed that farmers must have a voice in shaping agricultural policies.

“Agriculture is a dominant activity in crisis zones. And we are told that without peace, there can be no development. But without food, there is no peace,” Fomundam said. “It’s time to involve farmers in discussions on agriculture. Very often policies are drawn up without them. We need to reach out to farmers and design solutions that concern them.”

Fomundam’s words captured the sentiment of many at the forum: the continent’s agricultural future depends not just on investment, but on inclusive participation that empowers those on the ground.

FAO Calls for Better Measurement of Farmers’ Impact

Beth Bechdol, Deputy Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), echoed this call for reform, emphasizing that farmers are central to Africa’s private sector and must be treated as innovators and entrepreneurs.

“Farmers are the private sector. They invest; they find solutions. We need to do better together,” she said. “If we want to have a greater impact on our populations, we need new matrices — for example, knowing how much we’ve improved producers’ incomes over time.”

Bechdol emphasized that achieving resilient food systems requires robust monitoring and data-driven approaches to track whether agricultural investments are translating into real improvements in livelihoods.

Somalia’s Private Sector-Led Model of Resilience

From the Horn of Africa, Abdilhakim Yusuf Ali Ainte, Director of the Food Security and Climate Department in the Office of the Prime Minister of Somalia, shared his country’s experience in leveraging the private sector to build resilience in the face of climate shocks and conflict.

“Somalia mobilized $6 billion from its private sector to boost human capital and save lives,” Ainte noted. “The most important resource is the private sector. We need a dynamic private sector invited around the table to provide sustainable solutions.”

Ainte’s remarks resonated with participants, illustrating how even fragile states can achieve progress when local entrepreneurs and investors are empowered to play a central role in development strategies.

African Development Bank: Scaling Up Farmer Involvement

Martin Fregene, Director of the Agriculture and Agribusiness Department at the African Development Bank (AfDB), urged governments and institutions to strengthen existing agricultural systems rather than starting from scratch.

“We don’t need to reinvent the wheel,” Fregene said. “Small and medium-sized enterprises produce most of the food we eat. What we need is to help them double their production and ensure their survival.”

He outlined how the AfDB is supporting agricultural producers through:

Direct financing and investment in farm enterprises.

Development of climate-resilient infrastructure , such as irrigation and transport networks.

Facilitation of access to agricultural inputs and new technologies.

Farmer training and networking programs to enhance innovation and market linkages.

Fregene highlighted that the AfDB’s agricultural programs prioritize farmers’ participation in decision-making, ensuring that projects address their real needs and promote long-term sustainability.

Changing Perceptions: “Let’s Get Children to Love Agriculture”

For Felista Nyakio, a young agripreneur from Kenya, the future of African agriculture depends not only on policy and investment but also on changing how society perceives farming.

“Farming is often seen as degrading work,” Nyakio said. “We need to start showing farmers that they are part of the nation’s progress and make children aware of the benefits of farming. Let’s get children to love agriculture.”

Her appeal struck a chord among attendees, highlighting the need to revitalize agriculture’s image and attract young people to the sector through education, innovation, and access to finance.

Building a Resilient Africa Through Food Security

The Africa Resilience Forum, organized by the African Development Bank Group, brought together policymakers, humanitarian organizations, and private sector leaders from across the continent to explore strategies for financing peace and resilience in fragile contexts.

Participants agreed that strengthening agricultural resilience is central to Africa’s stability and prosperity. By improving farmers’ access to markets, credit, and infrastructure—and by integrating them into policy dialogues—African nations can move from crisis-driven responses to long-term transformation.

The discussions also underscored that food security and peace are inseparable. In many conflict-affected regions, food insecurity both results from and fuels instability. Investing in agriculture, therefore, is also an investment in peace, social cohesion, and national security.

Toward Inclusive Agricultural Transformation

The forum concluded with a call for greater regional collaboration and public-private partnerships to build climate-resilient, farmer-led food systems. Experts emphasized that Africa’s agricultural transformation must prioritize local knowledge, gender inclusion, and sustainable resource management to ensure equitable growth.

As the continent faces escalating challenges—from climate change to economic volatility—the message from Abidjan was unified and urgent: Africa’s resilience begins with its farmers.