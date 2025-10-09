Left Menu

India's Infrastructure Boom: Greenfield Expressways and Economic Growth

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announced the construction of 25 greenfield expressways spanning 10,000 km, costing Rs 6 lakh crore. These projects aim to reduce logistics costs, currently at 16%, to 9% by December. Additionally, India's automobile industry is striving to become the world's top player.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2025 15:10 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 15:10 IST
The Indian government is embarking on an ambitious project to construct 25 greenfield expressways, totaling 10,000 kilometers across the nation, at a projected cost of Rs 6 lakh crore. This infrastructure initiative, disclosed by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari during the 120th Annual Session of PHDCCI, aims to drastically cut the nation's logistics costs from 16% to an estimated 9% by December, enhancing India's international competitiveness.

Minister Gadkari also highlighted that strategic projects like the Zojila Tunnel, which will significantly improve connectivity to the Ladakh region, are progressing well, with 75-80% completion. The ministry is targeting Rs 15 lakh crore through monetizing road projects, bolstering India's infrastructural prowess. Additionally, the focus on expressways and economic corridors is credited with reducing logistics expenses significantly.

In terms of industry, Gadkari aims to elevate the Indian automobile sector to global prominence within five years, building on its current valuation of Rs 22 lakh crore. However, he acknowledged challenges such as air pollution in Delhi and the economic burden of fossil fuel imports, underscoring the importance of clean energy and agricultural innovation for sustainable GDP growth.

