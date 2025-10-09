India-UK Ties & Economic Stability Amid Global Uncertainty

Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the natural partnership between India and the UK, stating their alliance plays a critical role in bolstering global stability and economic progress amid persistent global uncertainties.

He expressed confidence that the India-UK free trade pact could significantly enhance MSMEs and employment opportunities, projecting an accelerated achievement of the trade doubling target by 2030.

Concurrently, India's central drug regulator has launched a nationwide drive to inspect and audit cough syrup manufacturers, as economic uncertainties propel silver prices to unprecedented heights amid safe-haven buying.

(With inputs from agencies.)