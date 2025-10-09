Left Menu

India-UK Ties & Economic Stability Amid Global Uncertainty

Prime Minister Modi highlighted the natural partnership between India and the UK, emphasizing their cooperation as crucial for global stability. The India-UK trade pact aims to boost MSMEs and employment. A pan-India audit of cough syrup manufacturers has been initiated, while geopolitical, economic uncertainties affect silver markets.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the natural partnership between India and the UK, stating their alliance plays a critical role in bolstering global stability and economic progress amid persistent global uncertainties.

He expressed confidence that the India-UK free trade pact could significantly enhance MSMEs and employment opportunities, projecting an accelerated achievement of the trade doubling target by 2030.

Concurrently, India's central drug regulator has launched a nationwide drive to inspect and audit cough syrup manufacturers, as economic uncertainties propel silver prices to unprecedented heights amid safe-haven buying.

(With inputs from agencies.)

