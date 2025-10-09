Samsung India's Festive Surge: GST Reforms Fuel Appliance Sales Boom
Samsung India reported significant sales growth during Navratri, driven by GST reforms and promotional offers. Premium televisions and room air conditioners saw notable demand spikes. Industry-wide, a double-digit increase in sales volume was observed, attributed to reduced GST rates and pending consumer demand.
Samsung India announced robust growth in its appliances sector, bolstered by recent GST reforms and enticing promotional offers during the Navratri festive period.
Sales of premium televisions experienced a two-fold increase compared to last year, as reported by the consumer electronics giant. Additionally, the company's room air conditioners saw a positive sales trajectory.
Industry experts highlighted the impact of GST rate reductions on consumer goods, opening the door for significant consumer upgrades and meeting deferred purchase expectations.
