Samsung India's Festive Surge: GST Reforms Fuel Appliance Sales Boom

Samsung India announced robust growth in its appliances sector, bolstered by recent GST reforms and enticing promotional offers during the Navratri festive period.

Sales of premium televisions experienced a two-fold increase compared to last year, as reported by the consumer electronics giant. Additionally, the company's room air conditioners saw a positive sales trajectory.

Industry experts highlighted the impact of GST rate reductions on consumer goods, opening the door for significant consumer upgrades and meeting deferred purchase expectations.

