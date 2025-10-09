Left Menu

Ferrari's Electrifying Future: Unveiling the Elettrica

Ferrari reveals its first fully electric vehicle, the Ferrari Elettrica, amidst strengthened 2025 financial projections. Despite 15% tariffs on foreign imports to the U.S., Ferrari predicts significant growth, focusing on a blend of combustion, hybrid, and electric models while prioritizing in-house manufacturing and sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Milan | Updated: 09-10-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 19:09 IST
Ferrari, the iconic Italian luxury sports carmaker, has raised its 2025 financial guidance, unveiling the Ferrari Elettrica, its first fully electric vehicle. This comes amid global 15% tariffs on foreign car imports to the United States, which CEO Benedetto Vigna suggests won't hinder their ambitious plans.

The electric luxury car is set to debut with its design revealed next spring, emphasizing 15 years of Ferrari's electrification research, originating from their Formula 1 technology. The vehicle aims to preserve the brand's sports car essence by amplifying powertrain vibrations for an authentic driving sound. The business strategy includes a diversified focus on combustion, hybrid, and electric models by 2030, ensuring a varied but lower volume production.

In addition to its automotive innovations, Ferrari's revised plan includes projecting revenues exceeding 7.1 billion euros this year and aiming for 9 billion euros by 2030. Significant elements of this strategy are the retention of critical component manufacturing internally and the strategic use of 75% recycled aluminum for the vehicle's construction, underlining Ferrari's commitment to sustainability while expanding its luxury market reach.

