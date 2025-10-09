Left Menu

GST Reforms Boost Puducherry's Economic Upsurge

Puducherry reports increased economic activity post-GST reforms. Notable rises in vehicle registrations and consumer goods sales signify improved consumer confidence. The Commercial Tax Department is implementing awareness programs to ensure benefits reach people, anticipating stronger tax revenue in the upcoming festive season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puducherry | Updated: 09-10-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 19:29 IST
GST Reforms Boost Puducherry's Economic Upsurge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Puducherry's economy is witnessing a noticeable uptick following the implementation of next-generation Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms. The Secretary-cum-Commissioner of State Tax, Yasin M Choudhary, attributes this surge in activity to simplified indirect tax measures announced on September 22.

The transport sector leads the way, with vehicle registrations soaring by 35%, indicating robust economic momentum. Data shows car registrations climbing by 37%, with two-wheelers and three-wheelers following closely at 35% and 38%, respectively. Larger vehicles like buses and goods carriers have also seen substantial growth.

The retail sector reflects this positive trend, with departmental stores reporting a 15% spike in the sale of fast-moving consumer goods. In particular, sales of essentials such as hair oil, ghee, and toothpaste have surged, signaling renewed consumer confidence amid the festive season. The Commercial Tax Department remains committed to ensuring transparent communication and engagement with stakeholders to uphold this economic momentum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia Lacks Legal Path for UGC Buyout Proposal

Russia Lacks Legal Path for UGC Buyout Proposal

 Russia
2
Archery Showdown: Mighty Marathas Secure Semis, Yodhas Upset Royals

Archery Showdown: Mighty Marathas Secure Semis, Yodhas Upset Royals

 India
3
South Africa's De Klerk Dashes India's World Cup Hopes

South Africa's De Klerk Dashes India's World Cup Hopes

 Global
4
India lose to South Africa by three wickets in Women's World Cup match in Visakhapatnam.

India lose to South Africa by three wickets in Women's World Cup match in Vi...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025