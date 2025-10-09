Bharat International Rice Conference 2025: Pioneering Global Rice Trade
The Bharat International Rice Conference 2025 is set to be the world’s largest rice industry event, fully booked for October in New Delhi. Featuring diverse exhibitors and unveiling innovative rice technologies, the conference aims to fortify India's pivotal role in the global rice market.
The Bharat International Rice Conference 2025, organized by the Indian Rice Exporters Federation, has achieved a sold-out status ahead of its debut in New Delhi on October 30-31. As the largest rice industry conference, it marks a significant milestone in global rice trade events.
The event will assemble the entire rice value chain in one location, showcasing over 150 exhibitors, state-of-the-art technologies, and premium rice varieties. Attendees will witness the unveiling of AI-driven tools, advanced machinery for rice processing, and a live demonstration of next-gen rice technology. This exhibition will also celebrate India's rich rice heritage, displaying varieties such as GI-tagged Kala Namak Rice and Black Rice.
Highlighting the international appeal, the conference will attract over 1,000 buyers from 80+ countries and 5,000 Indian farmers, including Padma Shri recipients. The event stands as a testament to India's leadership in rice innovation and its commitment to sustaining global rice ecosystems, according to IREF President Dr. Prem Garg.
