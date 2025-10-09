Bharat International Rice Conference 2025: Pioneering Global Rice Trade

The Bharat International Rice Conference 2025, organized by the Indian Rice Exporters Federation, has achieved a sold-out status ahead of its debut in New Delhi on October 30-31. As the largest rice industry conference, it marks a significant milestone in global rice trade events.

The event will assemble the entire rice value chain in one location, showcasing over 150 exhibitors, state-of-the-art technologies, and premium rice varieties. Attendees will witness the unveiling of AI-driven tools, advanced machinery for rice processing, and a live demonstration of next-gen rice technology. This exhibition will also celebrate India's rich rice heritage, displaying varieties such as GI-tagged Kala Namak Rice and Black Rice.

Highlighting the international appeal, the conference will attract over 1,000 buyers from 80+ countries and 5,000 Indian farmers, including Padma Shri recipients. The event stands as a testament to India's leadership in rice innovation and its commitment to sustaining global rice ecosystems, according to IREF President Dr. Prem Garg.

