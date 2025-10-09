GoDaddy Expands AI-Powered Digital Ads Feature to Empower Entrepreneurs in 9 Markets

Global entrepreneurship enabler GoDaddy has announced the expansion of its AI-powered Digital Ads feature through GoDaddy Airo® to nine new English-language markets, including Ireland, Malaysia, New Zealand, Pakistan, the Philippines, Singapore, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates.

The innovative tool aims to make digital advertising accessible, affordable, and effortless for small business owners and entrepreneurs who often face challenges in marketing their businesses online due to limited budgets, time, and technical expertise.

With this latest rollout, GoDaddy continues its mission of democratising technology and empowering entrepreneurs to grow their online presence and compete globally.

“Reaching new customers online is critical for growth, but creating effective ads has traditionally required significant time or resources many small businesses simply don’t have,” said Selina Bieber, Vice President of International Markets at GoDaddy. “Airo Digital Ads now empowers entrepreneurs in these markets to compete more effectively. Our AI handles the technical complexities — from writing compelling ad copy to selecting high-performing search keywords — so they can focus on running their business and connecting with customers.”

AI That Simplifies Digital Marketing

The GoDaddy Airo Digital Ads tool is designed to remove the complexity of digital marketing by using advanced artificial intelligence to create, launch, and manage professional Google Ad campaigns in just minutes.

For entrepreneurs new to digital advertising, Airo provides an intuitive dashboard that guides users step-by-step through the ad creation process, eliminating the need for external marketing agencies or prior technical knowledge.

Among the key benefits of the Airo Digital Ads feature are:

Instant Campaign Setup: The AI drafts persuasive ad copy, identifies relevant keywords, and structures campaigns using best practices — turning what used to be a time-consuming process into a task that can be completed in minutes.

No Experience Required: The system is designed for entrepreneurs of all backgrounds, providing a user-friendly, guided workflow without requiring a marketing team.

Full Customisation and Control: Users retain complete authority over their ads — editing headlines, descriptions, keywords, and budgets to suit their preferences before launching.

Integrated Management and Analytics: Campaigns can be monitored directly within the GoDaddy Digital Ads dashboard, with performance data such as clicks, impressions, and costs tracked in real-time.

Risk-Free Testing: Entrepreneurs can preview their ads exactly as they’ll appear on Google before publishing, ensuring confidence in every campaign.

Addressing Key Entrepreneurial Barriers

GoDaddy’s 2025 Global Entrepreneurship Survey underscores the obstacles small business owners face globally:

37% cite financial constraints as limiting their ability to invest in marketing.

23% struggle with technological complexity when adopting new tools.

40% report work-life balance challenges due to time-intensive operations.

The new Airo Digital Ads feature directly addresses these pain points by reducing advertising costs, simplifying campaign creation, and saving valuable time for business owners juggling multiple responsibilities.

“By removing the need for deep marketing expertise or expensive agencies, we’re giving small businesses the confidence to take control of their own growth,” said Bieber.

Democratizing Digital Growth

For many entrepreneurs, particularly those in emerging markets like Africa, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East, the GoDaddy Airo expansion represents a breakthrough opportunity to tap into global digital advertising.

Small businesses that traditionally relied on word-of-mouth or social media can now access AI-driven campaign management, enabling them to reach targeted audiences more efficiently and with measurable impact.

“This innovation levels the playing field,” said Bieber. “A solo entrepreneur in Johannesburg or Karachi can now create professional ad campaigns just as easily as a large enterprise with an entire marketing department.”

The system’s plug-and-play simplicity means even businesses with minimal digital marketing experience can build brand visibility, increase website traffic, and drive sales through high-performing ad placements.

How GoDaddy Airo Works

GoDaddy Airo integrates seamlessly into the GoDaddy ecosystem, connecting directly with tools such as GoDaddy Websites + Marketing and GoDaddy Domains. When users input basic business details — such as industry, products, or services — Airo’s AI instantly generates an optimised ad campaign tailored to the user’s market.

Entrepreneurs can then adjust campaign elements — including geographic targeting, audience demographics, and daily spend — before publishing directly to Google Search.

The AI’s predictive analytics engine continuously learns from campaign performance, offering actionable insights and recommendations for improvement, ensuring advertisers achieve maximum return on investment (ROI).

Empowering SMEs Across Emerging Economies

The inclusion of South Africa, the UAE, and Pakistan in this latest expansion is particularly significant, as these regions host rapidly growing digital economies and thriving entrepreneurial ecosystems.

In South Africa, for example, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) account for over 60% of employment, yet many struggle with online visibility. Airo’s user-friendly platform helps bridge this gap by providing affordable digital advertising solutions that can drive customer acquisition and brand growth.

Similarly, in Southeast Asia and the Middle East, GoDaddy Airo is expected to support millions of entrepreneurs transitioning from traditional commerce to digital platforms.

Building the Future of Entrepreneurial Growth

GoDaddy’s expansion of its AI-powered marketing suite aligns with its broader commitment to empowering small businesses globally with accessible technology solutions. From website creation and domain registration to digital marketing and e-commerce tools, GoDaddy continues to be a key ally in the digital transformation of small enterprises.

By making AI-driven marketing tools available to entrepreneurs in more countries, GoDaddy aims to democratize access to digital advertising, ensuring that business owners everywhere can harness the power of technology to thrive in competitive markets.

“AI is no longer a luxury for large corporations — it’s a necessity for every small business seeking to grow,” said Bieber. “With GoDaddy Airo Digital Ads, we’re making that power accessible to everyone.”

Entrepreneurs in participating markets can explore the new GoDaddy Airo Digital Ads tool and start building their first campaigns at https://GetStarted.GoDaddy/Africa.

A Step Toward Smarter Entrepreneurship

As artificial intelligence continues to revolutionize the global business landscape, GoDaddy’s investment in AI-driven solutions signals a future where every entrepreneur — regardless of size or skill level — can compete globally.

With Digital Ads powered by GoDaddy Airo, small business owners can now spend less time managing marketing logistics and more time doing what they do best: building, innovating, and connecting with customers.