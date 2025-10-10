Left Menu

US Proposes Ban on Chinese Airlines' Overflights via Russia Amid Trade Tensions

The US proposes banning Chinese airlines from using Russian airspace in response to trade tensions and to level the playing field for American carriers. The measure, announced alongside new Chinese export controls, aims to address competitive disadvantages faced by US airlines on transpacific routes.

Updated: 10-10-2025 10:58 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration escalated trade tensions between the US and China on Thursday by proposing a ban on Chinese airlines flying over Russia. This proposed measure comes as a response to what the US Transportation Department describes as a competitive disadvantage for American carriers who are unable to use Russian airspace.

While Chinese airlines have benefited from reduced flight times and lower fuel costs on routes to and from the United States, US carriers have been barred from Russian airspace since March 2022 in retaliation for US restrictions. The new proposal highlights ongoing struggles in the aviation sector amid the broader US-China trade war.

The potential ban adds another layer to the complex economic disputes between the two countries, spotlighting issues such as rare earth exports and aviation market competition. Chinese and US airlines are still in negotiations, with the Transportation Department's final decision expected by November.

(With inputs from agencies.)

