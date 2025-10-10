US Proposes Ban on Chinese Airlines' Overflights via Russia Amid Trade Tensions

The Trump administration escalated trade tensions between the US and China on Thursday by proposing a ban on Chinese airlines flying over Russia. This proposed measure comes as a response to what the US Transportation Department describes as a competitive disadvantage for American carriers who are unable to use Russian airspace.

While Chinese airlines have benefited from reduced flight times and lower fuel costs on routes to and from the United States, US carriers have been barred from Russian airspace since March 2022 in retaliation for US restrictions. The new proposal highlights ongoing struggles in the aviation sector amid the broader US-China trade war.

The potential ban adds another layer to the complex economic disputes between the two countries, spotlighting issues such as rare earth exports and aviation market competition. Chinese and US airlines are still in negotiations, with the Transportation Department's final decision expected by November.

(With inputs from agencies.)