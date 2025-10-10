India's Cooperative Giants Drive Rice Export Revolution at BIRC 2025

In a remarkable move to bolster India's agricultural export ambitions, three preeminent cooperative bodies—National Cooperative Exports Limited (NCEL), National Cooperative Organics Limited (NCOL), and Krishak Bharati Cooperative Limited (KRIBHCO) Agri Business—have confirmed their participation in the Bharat International Rice Conference (BIRC) 2025. Prem Garg, the National President of the Indian Rice Exporters Federation (IREF) and Chairman of Shri Lal Mahal Group, heralds India's cooperative powerhouses joining this pivotal international event.

This development is timely, coinciding with the International Year of Cooperatives, which emphasizes inclusive, sustainable growth in agriculture. According to a statement from BIRC, the involvement of these cooperative behemoths signifies a concerted alignment between India's cooperative movement and its export-driven agricultural strategy.

As the largest global producer and exporter of rice, India aims to demonstrate its proficiency in sustainable, high-quality rice production at this unprecedented gathering of the global rice ecosystem. 'BIRC offers a platform to display the strength, innovation, and farmer-first approach of India's cooperative sector,' stated Prem Garg, highlighting India's advancing rice industry poised to set new standards in quality and sustainability worldwide.

This year's conference is set to be a hub of innovation and inclusivity. Notably, it features a special pavilion for women-led startups, showcasing entrepreneurs revolutionizing the rice value chain with technology and sustainability-focused ventures. An Agri-Tech Pavilion will exhibit cutting-edge solutions like drone-assisted crop monitoring and precision agriculture tools. Additionally, a Food Processing Pavilion will spotlight advancements in milling, fortification, packaging, and cold-chain logistics. This will highlight India's shifting product portfolio toward high-value, health-conscious exports, such as rice-based proteins and fortified foods.

With over 5,000 farmers and cooperative members expected, alongside 1,000+ global buyers from more than 80 countries, the conference will serve as a vital platform for strengthening India's role in the global rice trade. It champions farmer empowerment, startup innovation, and women's leadership, aligning with the government's Viksit Bharat 2047 vision of sustainable farming and resilient supply chains. Under the aegis of the Indian Rice Exporters Federation (IREF), representing over 7,500 exporters and ecosystem partners, the event underscores agriculture's future in collaboration, innovation, and shared prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)