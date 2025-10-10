Devastating Blaze Destroys Tobacco Worth Rs 550 Crore in Prakasam

A tragic incident unfolded in Prakasam district as a catastrophic fire ravaged a tobacco factory, causing an estimated Rs 550 crore in damages. Early Friday morning, flames swept through the factory's 'A' and 'B' blocks, consuming around 11,000 tonnes of tobacco.

Authorities quickly sprang into action, with police, fire personnel, and factory staff arriving promptly to address the emergency. The fire, which was brought under control by five fire engines, emitted thick smoke. Officials are currently investigating the cause, with suspicions leaning towards a potential short circuit.

District Superintendent of Police V Harshavardhan Raju has taken the lead in the inquiry, demanding a comprehensive analysis of the incident and the exact losses incurred. Meanwhile, a case has been registered to facilitate thorough investigation.

