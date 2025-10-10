Early Metro Start for Delhi Marathon Runners

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced an early start for train services on four of its lines to facilitate participants of the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 12.

Services will commence at 3:15 am from terminal stations on the Red, Yellow, Blue, and Violet Lines, as per a DMRC statement. Initial trains will run at 15-minute intervals until 4 am, followed by 20-minute intervals until 6 am, when the regular Sunday schedule begins.

Volunteers will assist runners at major stations, including Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Jor Bagh, Janpath, and Jangpura. Marathon organisers provide free metro travel via special QR code wristbands distributed with running bibs.