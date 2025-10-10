Left Menu

Paytm Sees Institutional Confidence Surge Amid Ownership Restructure

In the September quarter, Paytm experienced a significant rise in institutional investment, with domestic and foreign investors increasing their stakes. This shift comes as the company achieves financial milestones and positions itself as a leader in AI-driven fintech, despite a drop in foreign direct investment due to Antfin's exit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 21:45 IST
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Paytm's September quarter saw a notable increase in institutional participation, highlighting growing investor confidence in the company's financial and operational performance. According to Q2FY26 shareholding data, domestic institutional investors boosted their stakes to 20%, up from 16% the previous quarter, thanks to higher holdings by mutual funds and insurance companies.

This surge was notably driven by Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund and Tata AIA Life Insurance Company. Similarly, foreign portfolio investors grew their shareholding from 22% to 24%, with Societe Generale - Odi as a key contributor. This rise reflects consistent confidence in Paytm's business fundamentals and growth strategy.

Despite this positive momentum, foreign direct investment fell from 33% to 27%, marked by the exit of Antfin (Netherlands) Holding B.V. This shift towards a more diversified and institutionally driven ownership aligns with Paytm's efforts to position itself at the forefront of AI-driven fintech, amid what many consider an intelligence revolution. The company is focused on developing inclusive, reliable, and safe technology, driving sustainable growth in India's digital economy. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

