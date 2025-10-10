Paytm's September quarter saw a notable increase in institutional participation, highlighting growing investor confidence in the company's financial and operational performance. According to Q2FY26 shareholding data, domestic institutional investors boosted their stakes to 20%, up from 16% the previous quarter, thanks to higher holdings by mutual funds and insurance companies.

This surge was notably driven by Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund and Tata AIA Life Insurance Company. Similarly, foreign portfolio investors grew their shareholding from 22% to 24%, with Societe Generale - Odi as a key contributor. This rise reflects consistent confidence in Paytm's business fundamentals and growth strategy.

Despite this positive momentum, foreign direct investment fell from 33% to 27%, marked by the exit of Antfin (Netherlands) Holding B.V. This shift towards a more diversified and institutionally driven ownership aligns with Paytm's efforts to position itself at the forefront of AI-driven fintech, amid what many consider an intelligence revolution. The company is focused on developing inclusive, reliable, and safe technology, driving sustainable growth in India's digital economy. (ANI)

