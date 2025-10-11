Left Menu

Senco Gold Anticipates Festive Surge Amid Rising Gold Prices

Leading jewellery retailer Senco Gold Ltd forecasts strong sales during the festive and wedding seasons, confident of sustaining 18-20 per cent growth despite rising gold prices. The company expands its inventory and retail network, launching new offers and products to meet diverse consumer demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 11-10-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 17:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Senco Gold Ltd, a leading jewellery retailer, anticipates robust sales in the second half of FY26, driven by the festive and wedding seasons. The company remains optimistic about achieving 18-20% topline growth, even as gold prices rise by approximately 15% this year.

The brand is strategizing to enhance its market presence by expanding its inventory with festive and bridal collections, aiming to make Q3 the strongest of the year. Major festivals like Dhanteras and Diwali, as well as the peak wedding season, are expected to bolster sales.

Senco is also broadening its retail footprint with 185 showrooms and plans for further expansion. Despite elevated gold prices, the company has introduced affordable options, including lightweight and low-carat jewellery, ensuring a diverse product mix to attract consumers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

