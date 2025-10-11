India-Canada Trade Talks: A Path to Economic Collaboration

In a significant attempt to strengthen bilateral economic relations, India's Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal engaged in extensive discussions with Canada's Maninder Sidhu. The meeting aimed to explore mutually beneficial trade opportunities amidst the two nations' recent diplomatic strains.

The discussions focused primarily on unlocking potential in sectors such as clean technology, artificial intelligence, and critical minerals. This renewed dialogue comes in the wake of stalled trade agreement negotiations and ongoing political tensions between the two countries.

India's exports to Canada have witnessed a noticeable rise, indicating positive economic prospects ahead. With Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand's upcoming visit to New Delhi, hopes are pinned on furthering this nascent revitalization of Indo-Canadian economic engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)