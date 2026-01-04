Left Menu

Piyush Goyal's Strategic EU Talks: Paving the Way for India-EU Trade Pact

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal is visiting Brussels for crucial talks with the EU on the India-EU trade agreement, which is in its final negotiation phase. This follows resumption of India-EU trade negotiations in June 2022 and targets comprehensive trade terms across various sectors.

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal is set to engage in key discussions with the European Union's Executive Vice-President for Trade, Maros Sefcovic, in Brussels as the countries strive to finalize a pivotal trade pact.

Goyal's visit, scheduled for January 8-9, underscores the urgency in ongoing India-EU Free Trade Agreement negotiations, aimed at fostering mutually beneficial trade ties. Prior to Brussels, Goyal will hold talks in Liechtenstein on boosting bilateral trade with EFTA members.

The negotiations cover vast areas, including trade in goods, services, and intellectual property, reflecting both parties' strategic interests in reducing tariffs and enhancing market access for goods such as automobiles, pharmaceuticals, and more.

