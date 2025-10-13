Slovakia Train Collision Leaves 66 Injured: Investigation Underway

A train collision in eastern Slovakia has left at least 66 people injured after an engine and a carriage derailed, according to reports from emergency medical services and police. The incident occurred near Jablonov nad Turnou, about 55 kilometers west of Kosice, the main city in the region.

Fortunately, there were no reports of fatalities in the crash. Emergency medical services confirmed that 16 individuals sustained moderate or serious injuries, while at least 50 others incurred minor injuries. Police footage on social media showed the aftermath: a mangled locomotive and carriage off the tracks on a hillside.

The collision, which happened just after 10:00 a.m. local time, involved approximately 80 passengers. Slovak Railways stated that the crash occurred where tracks cross and funnel into a single line. The cause remains under investigation.

