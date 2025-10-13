Left Menu

Slovakia Train Collision Leaves 66 Injured: Investigation Underway

A train collision in eastern Slovakia resulted in the derailment of an engine and a carriage, injuring at least 66 people. Emergency services confirmed no fatalities, with 16 suffering moderate or serious injuries. The accident occurred near Jablonov nad Turnou and is currently under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 17:36 IST
Slovakia Train Collision Leaves 66 Injured: Investigation Underway
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A train collision in eastern Slovakia has left at least 66 people injured after an engine and a carriage derailed, according to reports from emergency medical services and police. The incident occurred near Jablonov nad Turnou, about 55 kilometers west of Kosice, the main city in the region.

Fortunately, there were no reports of fatalities in the crash. Emergency medical services confirmed that 16 individuals sustained moderate or serious injuries, while at least 50 others incurred minor injuries. Police footage on social media showed the aftermath: a mangled locomotive and carriage off the tracks on a hillside.

The collision, which happened just after 10:00 a.m. local time, involved approximately 80 passengers. Slovak Railways stated that the crash occurred where tracks cross and funnel into a single line. The cause remains under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Signature Global's Strategic Growth Amid Declining Sales

Signature Global's Strategic Growth Amid Declining Sales

 India
2
Congress's Crucial Decision: Independent or United in Maharashtra Elections?

Congress's Crucial Decision: Independent or United in Maharashtra Elections?

 India
3
Innovate for Consumers: Students Tackle Protection Challenges at Smart India Hackathon 2025

Innovate for Consumers: Students Tackle Protection Challenges at Smart India...

 India
4
Signature View Apartments: Delhi's Housing Crisis Deepens as Residents Face Eviction

Signature View Apartments: Delhi's Housing Crisis Deepens as Residents Face ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025