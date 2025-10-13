Himachal Pradesh Bus Accident Leaves Ten Injured

In a tragic incident, at least ten passengers sustained injuries after a private bus overturned in Solan district, Himachal Pradesh, on Monday.

Reports indicate that around 30 passengers were en route to a marriage ceremony when the accident occurred in Jobi village, near the Solan-Bilaspur district border.

Preliminary investigations show that the bus driver lost control, leading to the overturn. Injured passengers were transported to AIIMS Bilaspur, while authorities continue to investigate the cause of the mishap.

(With inputs from agencies.)