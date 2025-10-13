Left Menu

Indian Railways Set to Expand Global Market Share by 2025

Indian railway equipment manufacturers aim to capture 7-8% of the world market, capitalizing on modernization efforts and global supply chain involvement. With an estimated annual global demand of USD 360 billion growing at 6% CAGR, India is poised to increase exports, leveraging expertise in rolling stock and safety products.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 18:47 IST
Indian Railways Set to Expand Global Market Share by 2025
Puneet Kaura, Managing Director, Samtel Avionics (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold move to expand its international footprint, Indian railway equipment manufacturers are eyeing a significant share of the global market by the financial year 2025-26. The sector, projected to seize 7-8% of the world's USD 360 billion market, is poised for rapid growth, reported by Kaushal Verma.

Puneet Kaura, Managing Director of Samtel Avionics Limited, highlighted the burgeoning domestic market valued at INR 2.5 lakh crore and its potential for international growth. The upcoming International Railway Equipment Exhibition 2025, slated for October 15-17, underscores India's ambition to become a key player on the global stage.

According to Narayan Sethuramon, Managing Director at Sanmar Matrix Metals Ltd, India's modernization efforts and its role in the global supply chain enhance its market prowess. With exports to 13 countries and involvement in over 20 international projects, Indian manufacturers are well-positioned to meet rising global demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU Legal Committee Moves to Limit Corporate Sustainability Rules

EU Legal Committee Moves to Limit Corporate Sustainability Rules

 Global
2
Teen Prodigy Nishchay Smashes Records at Junior Athletics Championships

Teen Prodigy Nishchay Smashes Records at Junior Athletics Championships

 Global
3
China's Diplomatic Balancing Act: Amidst Border Clash Between Pakistan and Afghanistan

China's Diplomatic Balancing Act: Amidst Border Clash Between Pakistan and A...

 China
4
Strengthening Ties: India and Canada Unite for Economic Growth

Strengthening Ties: India and Canada Unite for Economic Growth

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025