Indian Railways Set to Expand Global Market Share by 2025

In a bold move to expand its international footprint, Indian railway equipment manufacturers are eyeing a significant share of the global market by the financial year 2025-26. The sector, projected to seize 7-8% of the world's USD 360 billion market, is poised for rapid growth, reported by Kaushal Verma.

Puneet Kaura, Managing Director of Samtel Avionics Limited, highlighted the burgeoning domestic market valued at INR 2.5 lakh crore and its potential for international growth. The upcoming International Railway Equipment Exhibition 2025, slated for October 15-17, underscores India's ambition to become a key player on the global stage.

According to Narayan Sethuramon, Managing Director at Sanmar Matrix Metals Ltd, India's modernization efforts and its role in the global supply chain enhance its market prowess. With exports to 13 countries and involvement in over 20 international projects, Indian manufacturers are well-positioned to meet rising global demand.

