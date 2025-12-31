Left Menu

Delhi's Weather: Cold Days, Dense Fog, and Poor Air Quality Grip the Capital

A chilling cold wave has hit Delhi with temperatures dropping significantly below normal. Dense fog has disrupted visibility, and air quality remains in the 'very poor' category. The forecast predicts continuing cold days with possible light rain due to cyclonic activity over Punjab and Haryana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 19:48 IST
A fierce cold wave has enveloped Delhi, with temperatures dropping significantly on Wednesday, accompanied by dense fog and declining air quality. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported a maximum temperature of 14.2°C, marking the lowest since 2020 and 6.2°C below normal.

Visibility dropped alarmingly in multiple city areas, with Safdarjung recording just 50 meters during early morning hours. Experts forecast generally cloudy skies and the possibility of light rain in the coming days, influenced by an active western disturbance over north Pakistan.

Air quality remains critically low, with the AQI persistently in the 'very poor' category. Officials warn that the unfavorable conditions are expected to persist, keeping residents on alert as they prepare for further weather-induced challenges.

