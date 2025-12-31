Tragic Family Rift Leads to Park Street Murder

A family dispute over caregiving duties resulted in a fatal confrontation in Park Street, according to police reports released on Wednesday. The violent disagreement concluded with a man allegedly killing his elder brother over division of responsibilities.

Police confirmed the arrest of the accused and have commenced investigations. The deceased, identified as Neeraj Jaiswal, aged 55, lived on Kailash Bose Road. For years, Neeraj and his siblings co-managed a motor parts business, though the youngest brother's ill health has affected his working capacity.

Preliminary findings suggest a heated argument erupted between Neeraj and his brother Dheeraj regarding who would care for their father and ailing brother. The fight progressed into violence, resulting in Dheeraj attacking Neeraj, critically injuring him. Despite medical attention, Neeraj succumbed to his injuries. Authorities are probing the case to uncover any potential underlying motives.

