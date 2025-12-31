Massive Recruitment Drive by UP Police: 32,679 Constable Posts Up for Grabs

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has recently unveiled plans for a significant recruitment drive, offering 32,679 constable-level positions.

Commencing December 31, 2025, and concluding on January 30, 2026, the application process requires candidates to undergo a one-time registration on the board's online portal. Detailed notifications and guidelines can be accessed through the official website.

Lauded as a 'year-end gift' by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the initiative aims to bolster police force recruitment, following the appointment of over 60,000 constables earlier in 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)