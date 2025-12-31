Massive Recruitment Drive by UP Police: 32,679 Constable Posts Up for Grabs
The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has announced recruitment for 32,679 constable posts. Applications open from December 31, 2025, to January 30, 2026, with a mandatory one-time registration. The recruitment offers a 'year-end gift' aimed at youth aspiring to join the police force.
The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has recently unveiled plans for a significant recruitment drive, offering 32,679 constable-level positions.
Commencing December 31, 2025, and concluding on January 30, 2026, the application process requires candidates to undergo a one-time registration on the board's online portal. Detailed notifications and guidelines can be accessed through the official website.
Lauded as a 'year-end gift' by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the initiative aims to bolster police force recruitment, following the appointment of over 60,000 constables earlier in 2025.
