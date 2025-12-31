Left Menu

BJP Eyes Victory in Telangana and Karnataka: A Push for 'Congress-Mukt Bharat'

Following elections in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Uttar Pradesh, BJP aims to win Telangana and Karnataka, targeting a 'Congress-mukt Bharat,' announced Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar. Focusing on upcoming municipal and 2028 assembly elections, BJP believes Congress has weakened in Telangana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 31-12-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 19:51 IST
  • India

After securing grounds in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership has set its sights on Telangana and Karnataka. Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar confirmed that the central leadership's immediate focus will be on these Congress-led states.

Minister Sanjay Kumar emphasized the party's ambition of achieving a 'Congress-mukt Bharat,' particularly by capturing power in Telangana and Karnataka. He communicated this strategic objective during a BJP preparatory meeting in Karimnagar ahead of upcoming municipal elections in Telangana.

Expressing confidence in the BJP's trajectory, Sanjay Kumar highlighted the diminishing influence of Congress in Telangana and played down the strength of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), projecting a BJP win in the 2028 assembly elections. However, the timeline for the forthcoming urban polls remains unconfirmed by the State Election Commission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

