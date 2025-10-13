Left Menu

Pensioners Demand Fairness: Nationwide Call for Minimum Pension

The EPS-95 National Agitation Committee held a massive protest in the capital, demanding a minimum monthly pension of Rs 7,500 and full DA restoration. Thousands gathered outside the EPFO headquarters, urging the government to address their long-standing issues immediately. The protest coincided with a crucial EPFO meeting.

Updated: 13-10-2025 19:17 IST
The EPS-95 National Agitation Committee mobilized thousands of pensioners in a significant protest in the national capital on Monday, demanding a minimum monthly pension of Rs 7,500. Demonstrators converged at the EPFO headquarters in East Kidwai Nagar, pressing for overdue pension reforms.

The widespread protest, attended by pensioners from multiple states, coincided with the Central Board of Trustees meeting at the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation and underscored the urgent call for action on pension-related issues, including full DA restoration and additional medical benefits.

Ashok Raut, President of the Committee, cited a Supreme Court verdict supporting their demands, urging Prime Minister intervention to ensure justice for retired employees. The committee plans to escalate their actions if the demands remain unmet, threatening further protests at state capitals and regional EPFO offices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

