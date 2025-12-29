Left Menu

Inspiring Future Leaders: EPFO Officers and NID Students Engage in Goal-Setting Session

Rizwan Uddin, alongside Bhavin Kothari, led a motivational session at GNLU, focusing on goal-setting and discipline for NID students and EPFO officers. The session highlighted key roles in achieving success. An induction program for EPFO officers covered vital legal topics, with participants encouraged to serve with dedication and customer-focus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2025 10:31 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 10:31 IST
Inspiring Future Leaders: EPFO Officers and NID Students Engage in Goal-Setting Session
Rizwan Uddin at GNLU (Photo/ PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The bustling halls of Gujarat National Law University (GNLU), Gandhinagar, were electrified with the promise of growth and motivation as Rizwan Uddin, Regional PF Commissioner and Chief Learning Officer of PDUNASS, engaged with postgraduate students from the National Institute of Design (NID) and Enforcement Officers from the EPFO.

The session, aptly titled 'Motivation Through Goal Setting,' was a collaborative effort by GNLU and NID, designed to spark enthusiasm and dedication among attendees. Uddin, along with Bhavin Kothari from NID, emphasized the indispensable role of discipline, willpower, and consistency in achieving personal and professional goals. Interactive discussions highlighted how these elements intertwine with attitude and belief.

Simultaneously, a rigorous induction training program unfolded for EPFO's sixth batch of Enforcement Officers. Spanning four weeks, and initiated on December 1, 2025, the program included 81 sessions, covering pivotal legal and regulatory insights necessary for enforcement. As the curtains closed on the training's valedictory session on December 26, 2025, Uddin reiterated the call to action for officers to leverage their training in service of public interest, underscoring a customer-centric approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Silver Soars to New Heights Amid Strong Demand and Market Trends

Silver Soars to New Heights Amid Strong Demand and Market Trends

 India
2
India's Industrial Surge: November IIP Expected to Rebound

India's Industrial Surge: November IIP Expected to Rebound

 India
3
Thailand and Cambodia Pursue Peace: Building Bridges After Border Clashes

Thailand and Cambodia Pursue Peace: Building Bridges After Border Clashes

 Global
4
Tragic Fire Claims 16 Lives at Manado Retirement Home

Tragic Fire Claims 16 Lives at Manado Retirement Home

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025