Inspiring Future Leaders: EPFO Officers and NID Students Engage in Goal-Setting Session

The bustling halls of Gujarat National Law University (GNLU), Gandhinagar, were electrified with the promise of growth and motivation as Rizwan Uddin, Regional PF Commissioner and Chief Learning Officer of PDUNASS, engaged with postgraduate students from the National Institute of Design (NID) and Enforcement Officers from the EPFO.

The session, aptly titled 'Motivation Through Goal Setting,' was a collaborative effort by GNLU and NID, designed to spark enthusiasm and dedication among attendees. Uddin, along with Bhavin Kothari from NID, emphasized the indispensable role of discipline, willpower, and consistency in achieving personal and professional goals. Interactive discussions highlighted how these elements intertwine with attitude and belief.

Simultaneously, a rigorous induction training program unfolded for EPFO's sixth batch of Enforcement Officers. Spanning four weeks, and initiated on December 1, 2025, the program included 81 sessions, covering pivotal legal and regulatory insights necessary for enforcement. As the curtains closed on the training's valedictory session on December 26, 2025, Uddin reiterated the call to action for officers to leverage their training in service of public interest, underscoring a customer-centric approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)