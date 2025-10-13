Left Menu

Maharashtra Government’s Festive Bonanza: Diwali Grant for MSRTC Employees

The Maharashtra government has announced a Rs 6,000 Diwali ex gratia for 85,000 MSRTC employees, pausing an impending strike. A meeting between Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and union representatives led to this decision, aiming to address pending pay arrears through monthly government support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-10-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 22:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government has declared a Diwali ex gratia payment of Rs 6,000 for around 85,000 employees and officers of the State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), leading to the suspension of a planned protest by their union.

This decision came after a meeting between Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and MSRTC employee union representatives, according to officials. Shinde announced that eligible employees would also receive a Diwali advance of Rs 12,500, and the government would allocate Rs 65 crore monthly to assist in clearing pending pay arrears.

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik highlighted that the government had sanctioned Rs 51 crore for the Diwali grants. The meeting was attended by key officials, including Senior bureaucrats and MSRTC Managing Director Dr. Madhav Kusekar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

