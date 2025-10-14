Gol Linhas Aereas Plans Corporate Transformation

In a significant corporate transformation, Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA has announced plans to transition to a private company. This strategic move is part of an overarching corporate reorganization plan aimed at optimizing operations.

According to the voting bulletin distributed to investors for an upcoming November 4 shareholder meeting, the restructuring will see Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes merge with Gol Investment Brasil SA.

The merger will result in the formation of a privately held company named Gol Linhas Aereas, as filed with Brazil's securities regulator, CVM. This development marks a pivotal step in the airline's efforts to streamline its business model.