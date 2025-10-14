Left Menu

UK Stocks Set to Outperform: A Contrarian Bet for the Decade

Amid low valuations, projected earnings growth, and increased productivity, the UK stock market is poised to outshine the U.S. market by 2026. Despite historical discounts, robust EPS growth and higher yields could offer investors a profitable contrarian opportunity, challenging current market perceptions.

Amid global market fluctuations, the UK stock market emerges as a promising contrarian trade, with analysts suggesting a potential outperformance over U.S. equities by 2026. The allure of UK stocks isn't merely rooted in their lower valuations. Despite trading at a 30% discount compared to the S&P 500, UK equities could witness significant earnings growth due to intrinsic factors.

A strategic blend of sales growth, margin expansion, and share buybacks sets the stage for the FTSE 350 to achieve a 7.4% EPS growth in 2026. Contrasted with the S&P 500's 7.0%, the UK's dividend yields—a noteworthy 3.4% against the U.S.'s 1.2%—further underscore potential gains, positioning UK markets as fertile ground for savvy investors.

Moreover, expectations for increased productivity—spurred by government infrastructure investments—bolster the UK's economic outlook. Even amidst discourse critiquing Britain's productivity, forecasts by the Office for Budget Responsibility suggest doubling productivity growth. The implications for increased real wages and consumer spending strengthen the case for UK equities in the long term.

(With inputs from agencies.)

