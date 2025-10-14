JPMorgan Shines with Record Earnings Amid Economic Resilience

JPMorgan Chase announced a boost in its full-year net interest income forecast after posting stronger-than-expected profits for the third quarter. This performance was driven by robust results in trading and investment banking, even as economic uncertainties loomed large.

The company's revenue from the markets division hit a third-quarter record, surging 25% to $8.9 billion. Investment banking fees saw a 16% rise, as corporate dealmaking picked up amid a booming stock market fueled by optimism over U.S. interest rate cuts.

In light of ongoing economic resilience, JPMorgan plans to invest up to $10 billion in U.S. companies essential to national security. Despite uncertainties over interest rates and the government shutdown, the bank expressed confidence in navigating potential market volatilities.

